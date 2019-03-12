Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Says ankle is fine

Lowry downplayed his ankle injury following Monday's loss to the Cavs, Raptors radio voice Eric Smith reports.

Lowry left the game in the first quarter and did not return, but it looks as though his absence was mostly precautionary. Coach Nick Nurse said he spoke to Lowry after the game, and the point guard confirmed that he's not dealing with anything significant, so there's a good chance the veteran will be back in the lineup Thursday versus the Lakers.