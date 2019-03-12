Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Says ankle is fine
Lowry downplayed his ankle injury following Monday's loss to the Cavs, Raptors radio voice Eric Smith reports.
Lowry left the game in the first quarter and did not return, but it looks as though his absence was mostly precautionary. Coach Nick Nurse said he spoke to Lowry after the game, and the point guard confirmed that he's not dealing with anything significant, so there's a good chance the veteran will be back in the lineup Thursday versus the Lakers.
More News
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...