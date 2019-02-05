Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Says he will play Tuesday

Lowry (back) said he will play in Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Lowry said he was surprised that he was listed as doubtful for Tuesday's contest, as it looks like he is no longer dealing with the back soreness that left him sidelined for Sunday's win over the Clippers. Expect Lowry to be a full go Tuesday in his hometown of Philadelphia.

More News
Our Latest Stories