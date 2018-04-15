Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 11 points in 38 minutes

Lowry posted 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 38 minutes Saturday as the Raptors topped the Wizards in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Lowry played conductor on a night where the Raptors were getting buckets from nearly everybody who got minutes. The Raptors rode a balanced scoring attack that included six players posting double-digit scoring performances with two others chipping in nine points apiece. The team shot 53.2-percent from the field and 53.3-percent from three-point land while getting 42 points from the bench. Lowry fell one assist short of a double-double, finishing with a reasonably modest line. It appears as if he is plenty comfortable running the show on offense and letting the Raptors collection of offensive talent get their buckets. Saturday was a strong example of the East's top seed playing their best basketball, and Lowry has plenty of value from a fantasy perspective when that happens.