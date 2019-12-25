Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 14 in loss
Lowry had 14 points (4-13 FG, 3-7 3PT, 3-4 FT) and eight assists in Wednesday's loss to the Celtics.
Lowry added four rebounds, two steals and one block, though he struggled from the field and committed a team-high five turnovers.
