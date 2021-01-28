Lowry scored 21 points (7-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with six rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes in a 115-108 loss to Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Lowry caught fire in the second half, shooting 5-for-7 from the field, including a 4-for-4 performance from beyond the arc. The guard's 14 points after halftime weren't enough to bring the Raptors a victory despite entering the fourth down just one point. Wednesday's game was just the fifth time this season in which Lowry has scored 20 or more points, but has been quite a consistent scorer, seeing just two outings with less than 16 points and just one performance with less than 10 points.