Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 15 in win over Celtics
Lowry scored 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding six rebounds and six assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 113-101 win over the Celtics.
He seemed more than content to let Kawhi Leonard settle into his role as the focal point of Toronto's offense, as Lowry instead did the dirty work needed to get the win -- including drawing two fourth-quarter charges against Jayson Tatum. The 32-year-old point guard should only benefit in the long run as Leonard commands more defensive attention, however, and after averaging more than three made three-pointers in each of the last two seasons, Lowry could be headed for a new career high in that category in 2018-19.
