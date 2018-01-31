Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 15 points in 34 minutes
Lowry scored 15 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), grabbed three rebounds and dished eight assists in 34 minutes Tuesday in Toronto's win over Minnesota.
Other than his 40-point outburst in Toronto's last matchup with Minnesota, Lowry has had a January that was less-than-stellar. He played the role of distributor in Tuesday's matchup, coming one assist short of what would have been his second straight double-double. Lowry will continue to be instrumental to Toronto's success and he should be treated as a valuable fantasy asset, although he may be a tier below the premier point guard options.
