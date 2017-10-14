Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 17 in Friday's win

Lowry scored 17 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding six assists, two rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes during Friday's preseason win over the Bulls.

The point guard closed out the exhibition schedule with another strong effort, and he looks poised to build on last year's career-best campaign. Lowry and the rest of the Raptors will now get nearly a week to rest before they kick off the regular season at home next Thursday against these same Bulls.