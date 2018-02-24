Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 17 points in 38 minutes
Lowry accounted for 17 points (4-12 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound, seven assists and two steals in 38 minutes Friday in Toronto's win over Milwaukee.
Lowry wasn't super effective for the Raptors Friday, and he fouled out in OT as they came up short against the Bucks. He is posting only 16.6 points-per-game on the 2017-18 season, the second-lowest average in his six seasons with the Raptors. The veteran guard is crucial for the Raptors team identity, but as a fantasy asset, his value isn't at the level that it once was.
