Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 17 points in blowout
Lowry finished with 17 points (6-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 28 minutes during Saturday's 128-94 blowout win over the 76ers.
The Raptors have yet to face serious competition this season (Bulls and 76ers), so Lowry has had little reason to play big minutes or exert too much energy. There's a strong chance he'll see more run when the team faces off against the Spurs on Monday.
