Lowry (back) totaled 19 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT), three assists, two steals and one rebound in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 125-121 win over the 76ers.

Lowry rejoined the lineup after a one-game absence due to back soreness to deliver an efficient scoring performance. None of the starters saw their usual allotment of minutes, and that will likely be the case once again during Friday's regular season finale against the Nuggets.