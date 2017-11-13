Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 19 points in Sunday's loss

Lowry contributed 19 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists, one rebound and one steal across 31 minutes during a 95-94 loss to the Celtics on Sunday.

Lowry's 19 points matched a season high for him, as did the four three-pointers made. After a subpar start to the season which included three single-digit scoring efforts, he is starting to heat up a bit, as he has scored at least 17 points in the last three games. Lowry's scoring average is down from his 2016-17 campaign, in which he averaged 22.4 points per game.