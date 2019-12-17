Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 20, hands out 11 dimes
Lowry provided 20 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 11 assists and four rebounds in 37 minutes during Monday's 133-113 win over the Cavaliers.
Lowry matched his season high in assists while turning in his second double-double through 15 appearances. His assist average has fallen a bit this season despite the departure of Kawhi Leonard due to the fact that Pascal Siakam has seized more responsibility and Fred VanVleet (knee) has built off last year's playoff performance. Nevertheless, Lowry remains a highly capable contributor who is helping Toronto stay in the mix for one of the top seeds in the Eastern Conference.
More News
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Poor shooting effort Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 26 to go with full line•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Chips in 19 points, eight dimes•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-doubles, but shoots poorly in return•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Will return Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Back to questionable•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...