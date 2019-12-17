Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 20, hands out 11 dimes

Lowry provided 20 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 11 assists and four rebounds in 37 minutes during Monday's 133-113 win over the Cavaliers.

Lowry matched his season high in assists while turning in his second double-double through 15 appearances. His assist average has fallen a bit this season despite the departure of Kawhi Leonard due to the fact that Pascal Siakam has seized more responsibility and Fred VanVleet (knee) has built off last year's playoff performance. Nevertheless, Lowry remains a highly capable contributor who is helping Toronto stay in the mix for one of the top seeds in the Eastern Conference.