Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 20 points in Game 2 loss
Lowry collected 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 42 minutes during Monday's 94-89 Game 2 loss to the 76ers.
Lowry scored at least 20 points for the second time through these first seven playoff games. Moreover, this was his highest minute total during this postseason run and the second time he has earned 40-plus minutes. With OG Anunoby (abdomen) sidelined, Lowry has been among those who have seen an uptick in playing time, and while his scoring production remains somewhat inconsistent, he's averaging 8.0 assists per game here in these playoffs.
