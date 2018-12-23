Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 20 points in return
Lowry ended with 20 points (6-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 126-101 loss to the 76ers.
Lowry returned after missing four games with thigh and back injuries, scoring 20 points in 31 minutes. The low playing time may have been by design but could have also been as a result of the game being a blowout. The Raptors don't play again until Wednesday which will likely mean Lowry is good to go.
More News
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...