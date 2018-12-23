Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 20 points in return

Lowry ended with 20 points (6-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 126-101 loss to the 76ers.

Lowry returned after missing four games with thigh and back injuries, scoring 20 points in 31 minutes. The low playing time may have been by design but could have also been as a result of the game being a blowout. The Raptors don't play again until Wednesday which will likely mean Lowry is good to go.