Lowry recorded 20 points (6-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Thursday's win over the Knicks.

Lowry ended just three rebounds shy of what would've been his third double-double of the season, and the veteran point guard has posted solid stat lines left and right thus far in 2020-21. Lowry has scored at least 20 points in two straight games and is currently averaging 19.5 points, 8.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game to date.