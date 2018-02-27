Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 20 points versus Pistons

Lowry scored 20 points (6-10 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with six rebounds and four assists across 25 minutes during Monday's 123-94 win over the Pistons.

Lowry led Toronto out to a big lead with an efficient showing in all regards, but the blowout nature of the game capped what could have been an even greater night. He was on fire from beyond the arc, with all six of his successful field goal attempts coming from deep. He's scored at least 20 points in three of the last four games, averaging 4.3 treys during that stretch.