Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 20 points versus Pistons
Lowry scored 20 points (6-10 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with six rebounds and four assists across 25 minutes during Monday's 123-94 win over the Pistons.
Lowry led Toronto out to a big lead with an efficient showing in all regards, but the blowout nature of the game capped what could have been an even greater night. He was on fire from beyond the arc, with all six of his successful field goal attempts coming from deep. He's scored at least 20 points in three of the last four games, averaging 4.3 treys during that stretch.
More News
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 17 points in 38 minutes•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores game-high 20 points Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Engineers solid game in victory•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 23 points in 25 minutes•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Plays just 26 minutes in blowout•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Tallies game-high 29 points in loss•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...