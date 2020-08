Lowry had 21 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3PT, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in Wednesday's Game 2 win over Brooklyn.

Lowry teamed with Fred VanVleet (24 points) to lead the way, as the Raptors overcame a sluggish offensive game to take a 2-0 series lead. Lowry's 21 points were his second-most in any game since bubble play began.