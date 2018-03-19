Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 22 points in 27 minutes

Lowry registered 22 points (7-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and one block across 27 minutes Sunday in Toronto's loss to Oklahoma City.

Lowry returned to the starting lineup and posted a double-double in just 27 minutes. The veteran point guard is showing signs of getting out of his recent offensive funk, but the Raptors have posted a 9-1 record over their last 10 games. They are flush with talent. allowing Lowry to continue creating for others on offense. He no longer needs to carry the scoring load alongside DeMar DeRozan, even though he has the ability to explode on any given night. That isn't great news for those who own Lowry fantasy stock, but he will continue to be a valuable player. While the scoring is down, his rebounding and assist numbers are the best they have been since the 2012-13 season, his first in Toronto.