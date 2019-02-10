Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 22 points in Saturday's win
Lowry amassed 22 points (6-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, four rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 34 minutes during Saturday's 104-99 win over the Knicks.
Lowry canned five treys for the third time in the last five games while filling up the stat sheet and contributing in every category. The 32-year-old point guard remains one of the league's top distributors, and while his field goal and three-point shooting percentages are down this season, his impressive and well-rounded counting stats make up for his blemishes.
More News
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...