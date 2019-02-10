Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 22 points in Saturday's win

Lowry amassed 22 points (6-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, four rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 34 minutes during Saturday's 104-99 win over the Knicks.

Lowry canned five treys for the third time in the last five games while filling up the stat sheet and contributing in every category. The 32-year-old point guard remains one of the league's top distributors, and while his field goal and three-point shooting percentages are down this season, his impressive and well-rounded counting stats make up for his blemishes.