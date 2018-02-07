Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 23 points in 25 minutes

Lowry registered 23 points (6-13 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 25 minutes Tuesday in Toronto's win over Boston.

Lowry was electric Tuesday, providing the Raptors with a little bit of everything as they chipped away at the Celtics lead in the standings. The Raptors built up a comfortable lead early and kept their distance for the remainder of the game, allowing Lowry to spend extended minutes on the bench. He remains as a reliable fantasy option at the loaded point guard position, but coach Dwane Casey has shown that the Raptors are dedicated to managing Lowry's minutes, effectively putting a ceiling on his production.