Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 23 to go with full line
Lowry tallied 23 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and four steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 win over the Cavaliers.
Lowry matched his season high in steals and turned in an extremely well-rounded stat line. The 33-year-old guard is having one of his best overall seasons and has been rewarded with yet another All-Star selection. He'll look to keep it rolling during Friday's matchup versus the Pistons.
More News
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Teases triple-double in win•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores game-high 26 points in win•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Drops 28 points in 28 minutes•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Solid line despite brief exit•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Sniffs double-double•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Logs 16 points, 15 dimes•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...