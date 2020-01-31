Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 23 to go with full line

Lowry tallied 23 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and four steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 win over the Cavaliers.

Lowry matched his season high in steals and turned in an extremely well-rounded stat line. The 33-year-old guard is having one of his best overall seasons and has been rewarded with yet another All-Star selection. He'll look to keep it rolling during Friday's matchup versus the Pistons.