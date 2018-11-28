Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 24 points in Tuesday's win
Lowry totaled 24 points (8-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, and two rebounds in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 122-114 win over the Grizzlies.
Lowry posted his highest scoring total since the first week of the season, in which he posted 27 and 28-point performances in the first and third games, respectively. Lowry is the leading assist man in the league thus far, and as evidenced by Tuesday's showing he can still fill it up himself as well. The five threes also matched his season high, which he set in the season opener.
