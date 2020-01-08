Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 24 to go with 10 dimes

Lowry collected 24 points (7-23 FG, 4-16 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and one block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 101-99 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Lowry had another horrendous night from the field but still finished with more points than field goal attempts thanks to his ability to repeatedly earn trips to the charity stripe. Moreover, he managed his fifth double-double through 26 appearances and seems likely to be heavily relied upon now that fellow backcourt mate Fred VanVleet (hamstring) finds himself on the injured list.