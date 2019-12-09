Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 26 to go with full line

Lowry compiled 26 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 110-104 loss to the 76ers.

Lowry paced the team in scoring, assists, threes and minutes, draining at least four treys for the fourth time through 11 appearances this season. He has also scored at least 20 points seven times, as Lowry has done his part to help fill the offensive void left by the offseason departure of Kawhi Leonard. Lowry will look to keep it rolling during Monday's matchup versus the Bulls.