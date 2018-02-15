Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores game-high 20 points Wednesday
Lowry scored 20 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3PT, 6-6 FT) to go with seven rebounds and 10 assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 122-98 win against Chicago.
In his last five games, Lowry is averaging 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists. After collecting a double-double Wednesday, the guard has scored at least 20 points in back-to-back games as well. In addition, Lowry has made at least four three-pointers in four of his last five games for a 46.5 three-point percentage on 8.6 shots during this span. Also, he is dishing out more assists as of late, compiling seven, eight and 10 assists in his last three games respectively.
