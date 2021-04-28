Lowry scored 24 points (8-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) with six assists, two rebounds and one block in a 116-103 loss to the Nets on Tuesday.

Lowry scored 20-plus points for the first time in April. The guard has missed nine of the teams 14 games this month due to a foot injury and rest but has provided fantasy managers with consistent assist totals when he has been in the lineup. Lowry has averaged 12.8 points, 7.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds across his last four games. Look for the veteran to build on Tuesday's efficient shooting performance Thursday on the road against the Nuggets.