Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores game-high 26 points in win

Lowry finished with 26 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 13-14 FT), six rebounds, four steals, three assists and a block in 35 minutes during Friday's 118-112 win against the Knicks.

Lowry's preference for charging the basket attracted many fouls that resulted in his season-high 14 free-throw attempts. In his last six games, the 33-year-old has averaged 18 points under 44.6 percent from the field and will look to continue producing Sunday against the Spurs, whom he distributed a season-high 15 assists past on Jan. 12.