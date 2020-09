Lowry totaled 31 points (13-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and two steals in 46 minutes of Thursday's 104-103 Game 3 win over Boston.

Lowry played virtually the entire game and ended up leading both teams in points on the evening. Perhaps his most important contribution, however, was the inbounds pass he made to set up OG Anunoby's game-winning three as time expired. The 34-year-old is averaging 16.3 points through seven playoff games thus far.