Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores game-high 35 points Sunday

Lowry finished with 35 points (11-24 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 42 minutes during Sunday's 112-107 loss to Detroit.

Lowry scored a season-high 35 points Sunday, playing a whopping 42 minutes in the overtime loss. The Raptors continue to rest Kawhi Leonard for seemingly no reason and it came back to bite them in this one. Lowry assumed more of a scoring role, resulting in a dip to his assist numbers which had been at double-digits for three straight games. There is a constant risk of injury for Lowry and owners have to hope he can maintain his health down the stretch.