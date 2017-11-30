Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores season-high 36 points
Lowry scored 36 points (12-18 FG, 8-11 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go along with five rebounds, six assists and one steal over 36 minutes in Wednesday's 126-113 win over Charlotte.
Scoring a season-high 36 points, Lowry continued a seven game stretch in which he is averaging 22.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists. While his scoring is down 5.7 points from last year, the guard is on torrid streak across multiple categories. Aside from dishing out an abundant amount of assists, Lowry has a surprising number of rebounds in his last seven games. Lowry has collected at least 10 rebounds in four out of his last seven games. He will look to add to these impressive numbers when Toronto faces off against Indiana on Friday.
