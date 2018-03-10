Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores team-high 30 points
Lowry scored 30 points (10-14 FG, 7-9 3PT, 3-4 FT) To go with three rebounds, six assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 108-105 win against Houston.
For the first time since January 29, Lowry reached the 30 point mark. Aside from that, the guard was rather efficient from the floor, shooting 71.4 percent overall. In addition, he sank 7-of-9 from beyond the arc to catapult him to 30 points. Also, for the sixth straight game, Lowry dished out at least five assists, averaging 8.1 assists during this span. In his previous five games, Lowry had not even passed the 20 point mark in a game, leading to an average of 12.0 points. With his 30 points, he is averaging 15.0 points along with his 8.1 assists in his last six games.
