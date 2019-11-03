Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Season-high points in loss
Lowry finished tying for a game-high 36 points (11-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one block in a 115-105 loss to Milwaukee on Saturday.
Lowry scored a season-high points in the loss, while also finishing perfect from the free throw line in the game. While Lowry put up a solid effort across the board, despite matching a season-low rebounds. Toronto has a mini-break before facing the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.
