Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Season-high scoring total in loss
Lowry posted 40 points (14-25 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 34 minutes in Saturday's 115-109 loss to the Timberwolves.
The All-Star point guard's scoring haul was a season-best figure and was a byproduct of his fifth game with at least 50.0 percent shooting in eight January contests. The 12-year veteran also drained multiple threes for the third consecutive outing and is now sporting a stellar 44.6 percent success rate from behind the arc in the current month. The hot hand from the field has helped lead to Lowry's best month of the season yet, as he's now averaging 21.3 points (on 44.3 percent overall shooting), 5.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.4 steals since the calendar flipped to 2018.
