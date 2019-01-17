Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Set to play Thursday
Contrary to a previous report, Lowry (rest) will play Thursday against the Suns, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
It was originally thought that Lowry would be rested for the second half of the team's back-to-back, but he's available after playing 34 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Boston. Lowry is averaging 10.8 points, 8.0 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals in five games since returning from a back injury earlier in the month.
