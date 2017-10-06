Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Shines in Thursday's loss
Lowry posted 23 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 11-14 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes in Thursday's 106-101 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers.
It was DeMar DeRozan's turn to rest Thursday after Lowry had taken a seat Wednesday, and the latter was able to capitalize with his second strong effort in as many exhibitions. The veteran point guard already appears to be in midseason form and is primed for his typical high-usage role after re-upping with the Raptors on a three-year, $100 million contract this offseason.
