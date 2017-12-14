Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Shooting slump continues Wednesday

Lowry supplied 12 points (3-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 115-109 win over the Suns.

The All-Star point guard's offensive slump continued Wednesday, as he's now scored under 20 points in four straight games after having eclipsed the mark in six of his prior nine contests. Lowry's shot has unsurprisingly been considerably off during this stretch, as he's now posted a sub-30 percent success rate in two of his last three games and is averaging just 34.2 percent from the field in six December contests. Lowry's production in other categories has helped tide fantasy owners over, however, as he's averaging a solid 7.3 assists and 6.0 rebounds over that same span.