Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Shooting slump continues Wednesday
Lowry supplied 12 points (3-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 115-109 win over the Suns.
The All-Star point guard's offensive slump continued Wednesday, as he's now scored under 20 points in four straight games after having eclipsed the mark in six of his prior nine contests. Lowry's shot has unsurprisingly been considerably off during this stretch, as he's now posted a sub-30 percent success rate in two of his last three games and is averaging just 34.2 percent from the field in six December contests. Lowry's production in other categories has helped tide fantasy owners over, however, as he's averaging a solid 7.3 assists and 6.0 rebounds over that same span.
More News
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Struggles from long distance in defeat•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Sinks five three-pointers Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores season-high 36 points•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Near triple-double in loss to Indiana•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Totals just 10 points in Sunday's win•
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.