Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Should be cleared after Tokyo

Lowry (thumb) is expected to be cleared for practice after the team returns from Tokyo, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Lowry will actually travel with the team for their two preseason contests in Tokyo, though he won't be given the green light to resume normal basketball activities until returning. He'll have a few chances to see some game action prior to the start of the regular season.

