Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Sinks five three-pointers Tuesday
Lowry scored 20 points (7-12 FG, 5-10 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go along with six rebounds, 10 assists and two steals over 35 minutes in Tuesday's 126-113 win over Phoenix.
Even though he scored 13 of his 20 points in the first quarter, Lowry was deadly from long range, sinking 5-of-10 three-point attempts. While his scoring is down 5.9 points from a year ago, the Toronto guard is still a strong three-point shooter, averaging a career-best 44.7 percent on 7.4 attempts per game. In addition, Lowry completed a strong statistical night with 10 assists en route to his 10th double-double of the season.
