Lowry was ruled out for Friday's final seeding game Friday against the Nuggets for rest.

The 34-year-old returned to action Wednesday against the Sixers after a one-game absence due to back soreness, but there's no need for the Raptors to risk injury for the opening playoff series against the Nets. Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet will also rest while OG Anunoby (knee) and Serge Ibaka (knee) are doubtful, so Toronto's reserves will be heavily featured Friday.