Lowry finished with 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and a steal across 31 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Hornets.
Lowry finished just two assists shy of putting up his third consecutive double-double. He missed four games in mid-February but has returned with a series of strong performances, scoring at least 15 points and/or dishing out at least eight assists in each of his last six performances. He's averaging 19.3 points, 10.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game over his last six appearances.
