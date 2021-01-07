Lowry totaled 24 points (9-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal in 38 minutes Wednesday in the Raptors' 123-115 loss to the Suns.

The Raptors are off to a disappointing 1-6 start to the season, but Lowry hasn't noticed any downturn in his production as a result. His averages of 19.4 points, 7.4 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 2.9 three-pointers and 1.3 steals are all within one tenth of his 2019-20 per-game marks. Head coach Nick Nurse should continue to give Lowry all the minutes he can handle as the Raptors look to claw their way back up the Eastern Conference standings.