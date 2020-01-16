Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Sniffs double-double

Lowry had 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3PT, 3-4 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 130-121 win at the Thunder.

Lowry continues to thrive as a facilitator, and he has dished out eight or more dimes in each of his last four contests while doing so in six of the last seven as well. He has scored 15 or more points in each of those games as well, and right now he should be treated as one of Toronto's most productive fantasy assets. He is making the most of Fred VanVleet's absence over the last few games.