Lowry notched eight points (2-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 109-99 win over the Magic.

Lowry had a disastrous game shooting the rock, but he made up for it with strong rebounding and excellent passing -- he came just two points and one rebound of what would've been his third triple-double of the season. Lowry's scoring numbers should improve ahead of the Raptors' next game against the Celtics on Friday, but he showed he can still provide value even when his shot is not falling.