Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Solid all-around stat line in win

Lowry contributed 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and three steals across 35 minutes in the Raptors' 114-105 win over the Kings on Wednesday.

With Kawhi Leonard (foot) back in the lineup Wednesday, Lowry served as more of a complementary presence, but he still provided a fantasy-friendly stat line overall. The 32-year-old has actually scored under 20 points in three of his first four November games, but with an average of 11.5 assists over those contests, he's still satisfying fantasy owners in both season-long and daily leagues.