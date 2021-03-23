Lowry produced 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and two blocked shots across 37 minutes in Monday's 117-99 loss to the Rockets.

Lowry's healthy assist total helped to bolster an average night of shooting for the point guard. The Raptors have now lost nine straight games, and there's buzz in the league that a change is imminent in Toronto. As far as action at the trade deadline goes, Lowry's current contract situation appears to fit the bill. Lowry managers may have to make some quick substitutions if a deal happens.