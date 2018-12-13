Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Spearheads upset road win

Lowry mustered 23 points (9-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 assists, five rebounds and three steals across 38 minutes in the Raptors' 113-93 win over the Warriors on Wednesday.

Lowry put the team on his shoulders with Kawhi Leonard (hip) once again sidelined, turning in an excellent all-around line in one of the most difficult road environments in the NBA. Moreover, he was excellent on the defensive side of the ball, helping to limit Stephen Curry to 10 points on 3-for-12 shooting. After opening December in nightmarish fashion by going scoreless in one game and posting no more than seven points in three others, Lowry now has back-to-back 20-point-plus efforts in Leonard's absence.