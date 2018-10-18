Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Spectacular in victory Wednesday
Lowry finished with 27 points (10-12 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 victory over the Cavaliers.
Lowry showed no hangover from the loss of his running partner in DeMar DeRozan, pouring in a game-high 27 points on 10-of-12 shooting. He was on fire from all over the floor and gelled well with Kawhi Leonard on both ends. Lowry was somewhat overlooked in a lot of drafts as owners went for the more flashy options. He is one of the more consistent options around and should be able to return close to top 25 value despite the addition of Leonard.
