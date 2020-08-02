Lowry finished with 33 points (8-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 12-15 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 107-92 victory over the Lakers.

Lowry put on a show Saturday, guiding the Raptors to arguably their best win of the season. Never one to shy away from playing time, the enforced layoff may have been a blessing in disguise for the 14-year veteran. He will head into the playoffs about as fresh as he could hope to be and that certainly bodes well for the Raptors' title prospects.