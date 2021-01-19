Lowry recorded 23 points (9-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one block across 35 minutes Monday in the Raptors' 116-93 win over the Mavericks.

With backcourt mate Fred VanVleet struggling offensively (six points on 2-for-10 shooting), Lowry stepped up to pick up the slack. The veteran point man was at his best in the third quarter, racking up 12 points, five rebounds and two dimes during that stretch. Though he's now in his age-34 season, Lowry has shown no signs of slippage thus far, suiting up in 12 of the Raptors' 13 games to date while averaging 19.1 points, 7.1 assists, 6.3 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 36.3 minutes while turning in shooting splits of 44.8/38.7/88.2 percent from the field, three-point range and the free-throw line, respectively.